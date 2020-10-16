Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEYMF. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

SEYMF opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

