Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WNDW stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Solarwindow Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $181.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Solarwindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

