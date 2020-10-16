Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SONO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.28.

Shares of Sonos stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 27,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,552.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter worth $49,080,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter worth $22,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,755 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sonos by 283.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,064,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 786,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 362.5% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 922,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 723,216 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

