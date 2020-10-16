Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded by BofA Securities to Buy

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.28.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 27,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.65. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $513,691.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at $951,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 405.7% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 38.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 27.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

