SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $3.50. SpaceandPeople shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 81,571 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.03 million and a PE ratio of 13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

