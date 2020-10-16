Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Gap Up to $50.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $51.80. Speedy Hire shares last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 81,265 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on SDY shares. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.87 million and a P/E ratio of 15.75.

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

