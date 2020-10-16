Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $242.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.51.

SPLK stock opened at $205.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day moving average of $179.60.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $324,718.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,839,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,656 shares of company stock worth $18,856,518 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

