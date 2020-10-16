Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 120,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472,124. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

