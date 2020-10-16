Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRCL. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research downgraded Stericycle to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.11.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.80. 1,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,635. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,562,000 after buying an additional 86,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after buying an additional 35,582 shares during the period. Saddle Point Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 1,600,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,367,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after buying an additional 63,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,499,000 after buying an additional 40,813 shares during the period.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

