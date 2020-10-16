Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $24.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

