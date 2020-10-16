Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,179 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,225% compared to the average volume of 89 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FHI remained flat at $$26.84 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

