Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,548 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,523% compared to the average volume of 465 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

NYSE YELP opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,980 shares of company stock worth $409,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

