Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Avid Bioservices Call Options (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 982 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,344% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 895,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 159,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 704,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 296,115 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 460,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. BidaskClub raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.