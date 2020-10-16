Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Shares Gap Down to $151.10

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $151.10, but opened at $145.00. Superdry plc (SDRY.L) shares last traded at $150.30, with a volume of 524,576 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDRY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Superdry plc (SDRY.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 345 ($4.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.48.

In related news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 148,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £207,447.80 ($271,031.88). Also, insider Alastair Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £27,200 ($35,536.97). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 168,367 shares of company stock valued at $23,494,881.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

