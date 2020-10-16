SVB Leerink Raises Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $44.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.06.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.20. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 672,623 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,052,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Replimune Group by 298.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 475,308 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,844 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.