Synthomer PLC (SYNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 394.20 ($5.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 68.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 293.90. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.40 ($5.66).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 321.40 ($4.20).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

