SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sysco’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Though the company is bearing the brunt of coronavirus-led hurdles, it has been focused on utilizing its sales team to boost additional businesses and prepare for the return of demand in the food-away-from-home channel. To this end, the company’s transformation initiatives are quite noteworthy. Sysco is also helping its restaurant partners to reshape the business, as per the current landscape. Incidentally, soft volumes in the food-away-from-home channel have been a deterrent due to increased social distancing. This was witnessed in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein top and bottom lines deteriorated year over year. Sales were hurt by temporary pandemic-led closures. Also, food cost inflation in the U.S. Foodservice unit and currency woes have been limiting factors.”

SYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones upgraded SYSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.22, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 14.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after buying an additional 620,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $169,106,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

