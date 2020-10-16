T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.58.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,264,000 after acquiring an additional 694,905 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,038,000 after buying an additional 411,352 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after buying an additional 205,503 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after buying an additional 190,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 176,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

