TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TLKTF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. TalkTalk Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

TalkTalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

