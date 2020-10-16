Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

TGT traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.53. The company had a trading volume of 85,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,162. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $166.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

