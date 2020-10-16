Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) alerts:

TKO opened at C$1.37 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $337.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.83.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$106.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.0190278 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 26,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$35,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$553,959.60. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,561,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,307,153.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.