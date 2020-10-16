TD Securities Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$45.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on MTY Food Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of MTY opened at C$48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$62.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -32.83.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 2.6917195 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

