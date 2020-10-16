Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.73. 70,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,429. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

