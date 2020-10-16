TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,527. The stock has a market cap of $355.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

