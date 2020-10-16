The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Bank of America

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 357,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,999,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 280,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $7,768,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 29.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

