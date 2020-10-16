The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FNLC stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.71. The First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 27.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The First Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The First Bancorp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The First Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The First Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in The First Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

