The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,217,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,921,000 after purchasing an additional 392,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

