Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.22 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $170.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THTX shares. Mackie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.