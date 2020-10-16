TheStreet Upgrades Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.18 million, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $654,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

