Thomas V. Taylor Sells 29,871 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $2,385,199.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas V. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,871,250.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

