Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Tissue Regenix Group PLC (LON:TRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.38. Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 13,376,790 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.46.

Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and Cardiac divisions. The company's decellularisation (dCELL) technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human tissue leaving intact an inert acellular matrix upon which the patient's cells can repopulate.

