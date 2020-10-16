Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

