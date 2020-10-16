Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TXG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.56.

TSE:TXG opened at C$21.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.47. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.79 and a 12-month high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$151.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.9408063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$274,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at C$360,669.82.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

