Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.36. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,829,910 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

