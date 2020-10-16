Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.26.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $153.69. 21,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,980. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

