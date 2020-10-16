Traders Buy High Volume of dMY Technology Group Put Options (NASDAQ:DMYT)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 544 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 777% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ DMYT opened at $12.41 on Friday. dMY Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About dMY Technology Group

dMY Technology Group, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

