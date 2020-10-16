Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,010 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,087% compared to the average daily volume of 843 put options.

NYSE:WMG opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.85.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.94 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,640,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,863,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,575,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,041,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,663,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

