TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of TransAlta Renewables to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS TRSWF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

