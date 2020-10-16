Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRZBF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TRZBF stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

