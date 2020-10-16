Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,527. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $385.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Trevena by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trevena by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

