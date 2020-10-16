Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.62. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Trex by 18.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 91.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Trex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $32,603,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

