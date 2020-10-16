Trex (NYSE:TREX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trex to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.71.

TREX opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

