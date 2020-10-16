Trident Group Price Reaches $0.0014 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00267011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.01420935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00150216 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

