Truist Securiti Comments on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

