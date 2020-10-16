Truist Securiti Weighs in on Snowflake Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Snowflake in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

Snowflake stock opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.