TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get TSINGTAO BREWER/S alerts:

Shares of TSGTY opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.78.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for TSINGTAO BREWER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSINGTAO BREWER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.