TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 420 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

