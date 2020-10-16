Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Encana (TSE:OVV) a C$14.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 target price on Encana (TSE:OVV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

Encana stock opened at C$12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Encana has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.42.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

