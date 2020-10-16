Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of TPTX stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

