UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $182.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after buying an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,844,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.